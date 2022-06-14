Airport open house in Alberni Valley draws hundreds

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Visitors to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house check out a twin-engine Grumman Mallard that flew in from Victoria, and the T-28B Trojan warbird that pilot Roger Yorke brought over from Qualicum Beach Airport, Sunday, June 12, 2022. See more photos from the event on page A7. (PHOTO COURTESY WARWICK PATTERSON, FLYING BC) A Grumman G-73 Mallard from Pacific Flying Boats Ltd. of Victoria takes off from Alberni Valley Regional Airport after spending some time at the AVRA Open House on June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Skydivers with Skydive Vancouver Island did a para-drop at the kickoff to the AVRA open house on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) A Scottish Aviation Bulldog from Victoria drew curious onlookers because of its gleaming paint job as well as its history. (June 12, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Hundreds of people and at least 40 pilots from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland visited the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Sunday, June 12, 2022 for an open house. It was the first time the airport has been opened to the public since its expansion in 2017. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Brian Zetts, right, of Courtenay set up his flight simulator in the terminal so people who wanted to try flying could for for a “flight,” Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the AVRA Open House. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Donald Shilling of Victoria taxis his Van’s RV-7 ‘Aunty Gravity’ to the runway to take off after spending a few hours at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Hundreds of people came out to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport for an open house and dedication on Sunday, June 12. It was the first time the public has had a chance to see airport operations since the expansion was completed in 2017.

The event drew at least 40 aircraft and pilots from around Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, including a T-28B Trojan warbird from Qualicum Beach, a Grumman G-73 Mallard from Pacific Flying Boats Ltd. of Victoria and a number of other small private aircraft. The event featured displays from nearby flight schools, forest management, a Typhoon restoration project with ties to Alberni Valley pilots, and a flight simulator for those who dream of taking flight.

Skydive Vancouver Island performed a para-drop after opening ceremonies, where Mayor Sharie Minions and MLA Josie Osborne both talked about the importance of a regional airport to a community.

The event was put on jointly by the Alberni Flying Club and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictaviationCoulson AviationPort Alberni