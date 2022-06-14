Airport open house in Alberni Valley draws hundreds

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Visitors to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house check out a twin-engine Grumman Mallard that flew in from Victoria, and the T-28B Trojan warbird that pilot Roger Yorke brought over from Qualicum Beach Airport, Sunday, June 12, 2022. See more photos from the event on page A7. (PHOTO COURTESY WARWICK PATTERSON, FLYING BC)OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Visitors to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house check out a twin-engine Grumman Mallard that flew in from Victoria, and the T-28B Trojan warbird that pilot Roger Yorke brought over from Qualicum Beach Airport, Sunday, June 12, 2022. See more photos from the event on page A7. (PHOTO COURTESY WARWICK PATTERSON, FLYING BC)
A Grumman G-73 Mallard from Pacific Flying Boats Ltd. of Victoria takes off from Alberni Valley Regional Airport after spending some time at the AVRA Open House on June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)A Grumman G-73 Mallard from Pacific Flying Boats Ltd. of Victoria takes off from Alberni Valley Regional Airport after spending some time at the AVRA Open House on June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Skydivers with Skydive Vancouver Island did a para-drop at the kickoff to the AVRA open house on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Skydivers with Skydive Vancouver Island did a para-drop at the kickoff to the AVRA open house on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A Scottish Aviation Bulldog from Victoria drew curious onlookers because of its gleaming paint job as well as its history. (June 12, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)A Scottish Aviation Bulldog from Victoria drew curious onlookers because of its gleaming paint job as well as its history. (June 12, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Hundreds of people and at least 40 pilots from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland visited the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Sunday, June 12, 2022 for an open house. It was the first time the airport has been opened to the public since its expansion in 2017. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Hundreds of people and at least 40 pilots from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland visited the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Sunday, June 12, 2022 for an open house. It was the first time the airport has been opened to the public since its expansion in 2017. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Brian Zetts, right, of Courtenay set up his flight simulator in the terminal so people who wanted to try flying could for for a “flight,” Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the AVRA Open House. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Brian Zetts, right, of Courtenay set up his flight simulator in the terminal so people who wanted to try flying could for for a “flight,” Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the AVRA Open House. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Donald Shilling of Victoria taxis his Van’s RV-7 ‘Aunty Gravity’ to the runway to take off after spending a few hours at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Donald Shilling of Victoria taxis his Van’s RV-7 ‘Aunty Gravity’ to the runway to take off after spending a few hours at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Hundreds of people came out to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport for an open house and dedication on Sunday, June 12. It was the first time the public has had a chance to see airport operations since the expansion was completed in 2017.

The event drew at least 40 aircraft and pilots from around Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, including a T-28B Trojan warbird from Qualicum Beach, a Grumman G-73 Mallard from Pacific Flying Boats Ltd. of Victoria and a number of other small private aircraft. The event featured displays from nearby flight schools, forest management, a Typhoon restoration project with ties to Alberni Valley pilots, and a flight simulator for those who dream of taking flight.

Skydive Vancouver Island performed a para-drop after opening ceremonies, where Mayor Sharie Minions and MLA Josie Osborne both talked about the importance of a regional airport to a community.

The event was put on jointly by the Alberni Flying Club and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictaviationCoulson AviationPort Alberni

Previous story
Port Alberni high school leadership students collect backpacks for people living on city’s streets

Just Posted

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Visitors to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house check out a twin-engine Grumman Mallard that flew in from Victoria, and the T-28B Trojan warbird that pilot Roger Yorke brought over from Qualicum Beach Airport, Sunday, June 12, 2022. See more photos from the event on page A7. (PHOTO COURTESY WARWICK PATTERSON, FLYING BC)
Airport open house in Alberni Valley draws hundreds

Ellen Frood (2021), Colin Minions (2022), Capt. Michael Ramsay (2020) with his daughter Heather, all accept Citizen of the Year awards from the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce at the community excellence gala, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National Historic Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Trio of Citizens of the Year honoured in Port Alberni

Terry Deakin of INEO Employment, third from left, presents the team at Power of Three with a COVID Resilience Award for 2022 at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce community excellence awards, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National HIstoric Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates three years of community excellence

Victoria Chicchini, left, and the rest of the Junior Leadership class at Alberni District Secondary School hold up inspirational signs and backpacks they have filled with items useful to people experiencing homelessness. The class donated backpacks to homelessness advocate Mark Braunagel on May 19, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni high school leadership students collect backpacks for people living on city’s streets