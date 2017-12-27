Alberni businessman buys new flag for charitable business

Don Ferster of Jim’s Clothes Closet donates a new flag to Helma Swinkels, Rick Schievink, and Erika Sawyer, all Pot Luck Ceramics board members. Ferster heard Pot Luck needed a new flag, but the expense was too much for the charitable business, so he bought the flag for them. SUBMITTED PHOTO

One Port Alberni business helped out another—just in time for Remembrance Day.

The huge landmark Canadian flag that graced the sky over Pot Luck Ceramics on Gertrude Street had started to fade and wear out after two and a half years of service.

Flags of that size are very expensive and not something that could be covered by the operating budget of Pot Luck Ceramics.

So local businessman Don Ferster, owner of Jim’s Clothes Closet, generously offered to pay for the new flag—which arrived just in time to be hoisted for Remembrance Day.

Pot Luck Ceramics is a unique “Profit for Non-Profit” business owned by the Port Alberni Fundraising Co-op, and is 100 percent volunteer operated. Profits raised are donated to Alberni Valley services that contribute to quality of life. Predominate among the recipients is Ty Watson House, which to date has received $131,000 from Pot Luck Ceramics.