Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District assists local organizations

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board made its annual presentation to the Grant-in-Aid recipients on Wednesday, July 24.
The ACRD provides Grant-in-Aid assistance once a year in order to assist local non-profit organizations that provide a benefit to one or more electoral areas in the region.
The 2019 recipients:
Alberni Air Quality Society — $10,000
Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce — $4,000
Alberni Valley Fall Fair — $1,000
Alberni Valley Hospice Society — $4,000
Alberni Valley Rescue Squad — $13,552
Alberni Valley Wrestling Club — $1,500
Arrowsmith Amateur Radio Club — $4,000
Bamfield Community Affairs Society — $10,000
BC Conservation Foundation — $6,000
Beaver Creek Community Club — $4,906
Central West Coast Forest Society — $3,500
Cherry Creek Recreation Commission — $20,000
City of Port Alberni (Economic Development) — $21,833
City of Port Alberni (McLean Mill) — $29,900
Leadership Vancouver Island West Coast Chapter (Clayoquot Biosphere Trust) — $1,000
Music by the Sea — $2,000
Port Alberni Association for Community Living — $3,600
Port Alberni Marine Rescue Society — $6,000
Port Alberni Maritime Heritage Society — $5,000
Port Alberni Shelter Society — $5,000
Port Alberni Victim Service Society — $26,000
Sproat Lake Community Association — $11,900
Surfrider Pacific Rim — $5,000
Vancouver Island North Film Commission — $10,000
West Coast Aquatic Management Association — $17,000
West Coast Inland Search and Rescue Society — $6,000
