Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District assists local organizations

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board made its annual presentation to the Grant-in-Aid recipients on Wednesday, July 24.

The ACRD provides Grant-in-Aid assistance once a year in order to assist local non-profit organizations that provide a benefit to one or more electoral areas in the region.

The 2019 recipients:

Alberni Air Quality Society — $10,000

Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce — $4,000

Alberni Valley Fall Fair — $1,000

Alberni Valley Hospice Society — $4,000

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad — $13,552

Alberni Valley Wrestling Club — $1,500

Arrowsmith Amateur Radio Club — $4,000

Bamfield Community Affairs Society — $10,000

BC Conservation Foundation — $6,000

Beaver Creek Community Club — $4,906

Central West Coast Forest Society — $3,500

Cherry Creek Recreation Commission — $20,000

City of Port Alberni (Economic Development) — $21,833

City of Port Alberni (McLean Mill) — $29,900

Leadership Vancouver Island West Coast Chapter (Clayoquot Biosphere Trust) — $1,000

Music by the Sea — $2,000

Port Alberni Association for Community Living — $3,600

Port Alberni Marine Rescue Society — $6,000

Port Alberni Maritime Heritage Society — $5,000

Port Alberni Shelter Society — $5,000

Port Alberni Victim Service Society — $26,000

Sproat Lake Community Association — $11,900

Surfrider Pacific Rim — $5,000

Vancouver Island North Film Commission — $10,000

West Coast Aquatic Management Association — $17,000

West Coast Inland Search and Rescue Society — $6,000



