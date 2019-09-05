(File photo)

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches waste reduction plan

Program will be launched at the Alberni District Fall Fair, Sept. 5–8

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District invites all Alberni Valley residents to participate in the “Waste Reduction” program that will be launched at the Alberni Valley Fall Fair, Sept. 5–8.

The goal of the program is to reduce the amount of waste going to the Alberni Valley landfill by encouraging use of existing recycling services.

Did you know that on average, Alberni Valley residents send 18.6 million kg or 41 million pounds of waste to the Alberni Valley landfill every year? That’s 2 kg or 4.5 pounds per person per day.

You may think ‘not me, I only put out one small bag of garbage every week,’ but this includes everything: building and renovation materials, food waste, yard waste and even items that could have been recycled.

In fact, there is so much recyclable material going to the landfill that the Alberni Valley is only recycling 20 percent of its waste, compared to neighbouring areas that recycle between 50 percent and 70 percent.

“There is a huge opportunity to increase participation in our recycling services,” says Jenny Brunn, the ACRD’s manager of operations,

“This will reduce waste and extend the life of our landfill which saves the community money and reduces our impact on the environment. It’s an easy win if we can get residents to engage in the upcoming waste reduction program.”

Whether you are recycling at the curb, going to the Third Avenue recycling depot, going to the Landfill Recycling Depot, or even recycling through participating retailers; there are options in the Alberni Valley to recycle at no cost to residents.

How can you make a difference?

• Visit the booth at the Fall Fair

• Invite waste educators to your group meetings

• Participate in the door to door survey coming this fall in your neighborhood

For more information on recycling options in the Alberni Valley visit www.acrd.bc.ca or to organize a workshop with your community event email recycle@acrd.bc.ca or contact Jenny Brunn – Manager of Operations at 250-720-2717.

