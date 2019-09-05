Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches waste reduction plan

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District invites all Alberni Valley residents to participate in the “Waste Reduction” program that will be launched at the Alberni Valley Fall Fair, Sept. 5–8.
The goal of the program is to reduce the amount of waste going to the Alberni Valley landfill by encouraging use of existing recycling services.
Did you know that on average, Alberni Valley residents send 18.6 million kg or 41 million pounds of waste to the Alberni Valley landfill every year? That’s 2 kg or 4.5 pounds per person per day.
For more information on recycling options in the Alberni Valley visit www.acrd.bc.ca or contact Jenny Brunn 250-720-2717.