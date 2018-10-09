Which program should the Port Alberni Co-op Society select for a $10,000 donation? Visit Pot Luck Ceramics to let them know your choice. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Alberni co-op chooses four finalists for $10,000 donation

Pot Luck Ceramics highlights four organizations before final selection

Pot Luck Ceramics has chosen four finalists—well, five—in its bid to select a recipient for a $10,000 donation.

Last May, the Port Alberni Fundraising Co-op Society—which operates Pot Luck Ceramics—asked people in the Alberni Valley what quality of life means to them, and how they would use $10,000 to improve quality of life. From that campaign, five finalists were decided upon, with two combined as a joint finalist.

READ MORE: Pot Luck Ceramics launches new way of giving

The four finalists are: the ADSS Breakfast Club and Neighbour Link Read and Feed programs, sharing one finalist spot; Bread of Life; AV Hospice Society and Alberni Drug and Alcohol Prevention Services (ADAPS). If the breakfast programs win, they will each receive $5,000.

The finalists were selected through a “customers’ choice” promotion at Pot Luck Ceramics, which is the co-op society’s retail store that raises funds for them to give away.

Although the society’s membership will ultimately select the organization that will receive the $10,000 grant, the board has come up with a novel way for customers to give them some direction on who most deserves the donation, says spokesperson Helma Swinkels. Each organization has been assigned a colour at Pot Luck Ceramics: customers who visit the store can put a corresponding coloured stick into a birdhouse.

There is also a special birdhouse for store volunteers to make their anonymous vote.

In November all the birdhouses will be emptied and the sticks counted, Swinkels said. “Legally, only the members of the Port Alberni Fundraising Co-op can vote. This is an indicator for us.”

Until then, “we want our customers to read about the programs.”

The winner will be announced at a special customer and volunteer appreciation event at Pot Luck Ceramics cottage, 4473 Gertrude St., the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 24.

In the coming weeks leading up to the Nov. 24 final reveal, the Alberni Valley News will highlight the five finalists.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Thanksgiving Food Drive collects 8,300 pounds of food in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Alberni co-op chooses four finalists for $10,000 donation

Pot Luck Ceramics highlights four organizations before final selection

Thanksgiving Food Drive collects 8,300 pounds of food in Port Alberni

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, conducted near the end of September, collected… Continue reading

BCHL: Miotto plays overtime hero in weekend action for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up one win at home

Alberni man opens arts club for underprivileged

Bear Lind hopes centre will give kids, adults supplies and a place to create art

Island Health hits reset on Port Alberni’s overdose prevention site

Community engagement ordered after city complains to health minister

ELECTION 2018: School District 70 board guaranteed to have new look

Two seats have been vacated, and parents step up to run for office

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice

On Tuesday, the court is scheduled to hear two hours of arguments in cases involving long sentences for repeat offenders

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

Most Read