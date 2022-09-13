Alberni District Fall Fair marks 75th anniversary with record attendance

Youngsters enjoyed the midway rides at the 75th annual Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Luvleeah Dawson enjoys a midway ride at the Alberni District Fall Fair on opening night (Sept. 8). This was her first time visiting the Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The midway rides were popular at the 75th annual Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The midway glows over the 75th annual Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Sophie Wonderlick of the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club in Port Alberni holds her chicken, Cookie, at the Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Cotes performed at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Thursday evening. Five Acre Co. Events provided the stage and sound for the weekend. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni District Fall Fair board member Jason Ferguson, with his kids Audrey and Victor, shows off the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hat he received from Sharky Balloons. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Mitch Hewitt competes in the men’s single buck during Logger Sports action at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Sunday, Sept. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Isabelle Gillespie competes in the ladies single buck during Logger Sports action at the Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Dawn Briscoe competes in the ladies single buck during Logger Sports action at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Sunday, Sept. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Clint Jackson was the lucky winner of the Kinsmen’s $5,000 draw. He was presented with his prize from Kinsmen Mitch Gardner. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Deborah Kruks was the winner of the Fall Fair’s $30,00 draw. She buys a ticket every year and bought this one on Thursday evening. She received her prize from fair chairman Scott Green. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bill Thomson presents Ginger Stevenson and her sister Veronika of Comox with first-place ribbons for their cows in the 4-H ring at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Emily Clearwater of Cedar hangs out with her sheep Lily in the 4-H barns during the Alberni District Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

A miniature pony walking with the Alberni Valley chapter of the Backcountry Horsemen of B.C. captures the crowd’s attention during the Fall Fair parade on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)