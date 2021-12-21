Alberni District Secondary School students show leadership

Students at Alberni District Secondary School stepped up this holiday season, collecting donations for the less fortunate in the community.
The school’s junior leadership class held a clothing drive, collecting bags and boxes of winter clothes. Mark Braunagel was at the school on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to collect their donations and distribute them to people throughout the holiday season.
In the past, the junior leadership class has created “care packages” for the city’s homeless, filling up backpacks full of personal hygiene items and clothing to donate to some of the city’s vulnerable people.
The ADSS senior leadership class also organized a school-wide food drive this year, collecting donations of non-perishable food for the Salvation Army. On Dec. 16, 2021, students filled up the Salvation Army’s truck with food.