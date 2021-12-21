Students with the ADSS Junior Leadership Class collected bags and boxes of winter clothes to donate to the less fortunate in the community. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Students with the ADSS Junior Leadership Class collected bags and boxes of winter clothes to donate to the less fortunate in the community. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni District Secondary School students show leadership

Leadership classes hold clothing drive, food drive

Students at Alberni District Secondary School stepped up this holiday season, collecting donations for the less fortunate in the community.

The school’s junior leadership class held a clothing drive, collecting bags and boxes of winter clothes. Mark Braunagel was at the school on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to collect their donations and distribute them to people throughout the holiday season.

In the past, the junior leadership class has created “care packages” for the city’s homeless, filling up backpacks full of personal hygiene items and clothing to donate to some of the city’s vulnerable people.

The ADSS senior leadership class also organized a school-wide food drive this year, collecting donations of non-perishable food for the Salvation Army. On Dec. 16, 2021, students filled up the Salvation Army’s truck with food.

Mark Braunagel collects donations of winter clothing from students in the ADSS Junior Leadership Class on Dec. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
