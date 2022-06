RIDING IN STYLE Alberni District Secondary School graduates cruise down 10th Avenue on Saturday, June 25 for their prom parade. Keep an eye out next week for more grad photos in our 2022 graduation supplement, July 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni District Secondary School graduates arrived to their 2022 prom in style. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Vehicles were decorated with paint and balloons for the 2022 ADSS prom parade. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Graduates rode in vehicles of all kinds during the 2022 prom parade. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Graduates rode in vehicles of all kinds during the 2022 prom parade—including boats. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Vehicles were decorated with paint and balloons for the 2022 ADSS prom parade. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Some grads brought their own shade to a sunny prom parade. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Grads arrive in style to the 2022 prom. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Graduates travelled to the 2022 prom in all kinds of vehicles. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Vehicles were decorated with paint and balloons for the 2022 ADSS prom parade. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Grads arrive in style to the 2022 prom. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni District Secondary School graduates got some sunshine just in time for their annual prom parade.

Graduates cruised down Burde Street and 10th Avenue on June 25, 2022, dressed to the nines for their prom. Prom took place at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

