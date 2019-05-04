Students from the Alberni Valley Museum Heritage Fair tour the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Friady, May 3, 2019. LORETTA PARKINSON PHOTO

Alberni Heritage Fair students visit regional airport

Public can view, vote on exhibits at Echo Centre on Saturday, May 4

The Alberni Valley Museum’s 17th annual Regional Heritage Fair takes place this Saturday, May 4 at Echo Centre.

Students participating in the fair presented their exhibits to volunteer judges on Friday, enjoyed demonstrations from the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society and a tour of the Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin’s Ships exhibit at the museum in the morning. They were then bused to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport for a tour of the airport and Coulson Aviation.

The Alberni Flying Club’s Bill Cove invited some pilots from out of town to fly into the airport and speak with the students, and Skydive Vancouver Island from Qualicum Beach had some of their skydivers jump from a plane and land at the airport’s infield for the kids to watch.

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns spoke at the fair’s opening ceremony of the importance of acknowledging Canada’s heritage, and commended the students for the work they did on their exhibits.

This was the first time an MP has attended the Heritage Fair, and the first time students have toured the airport, acting museum manager Shelley Harding said.

The public is welcome to see the students’ work at Echo Centre on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards and medals will be presented to winning exhibitors at 1 p.m. Awards include a students’ choice and public’s choice.

Watch for a list of winners at www.albernivalleynews.com.

(Airport photos courtesy Loretta Parkinson, Alberni Flying Club)


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
