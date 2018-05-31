Mr. Rory Rickwood receiving his Loyalist certificate from the Victoria Branch genealogist Maralynn Wilkinson, UE. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni man honoured for Loyalist family connections

Rory Rickwood was recognized for family ties to earliest days of Canada’s formation

Port Alberni resident Rory Rickwood recently received recognition for his family lineage.

On May 12, Rickwood formally received a Loyalist Certificate from the United Empire Loyalists’ Association of Canada (UELAC) after he was able to demonstrate that he is a direct descendant of a United Empire Loyalist of the American Revolution.

With the help of the Assiniboine branch genealogist, Rickwood was able to determine that he is a descendant of Ezekiel Younglove. Younglove was one of the King’s Loyal Americans who served in the Loyalist regiment, New Jersey Volunteers, during the American Revolution between 1775 and 1784.

In old terminology, the State of New Jersey held a court of inquiry in 1779 as to how Ezekiel Younglove had traversed and offended the state for failing to plead allegiance and was legally sought upon. He and his family had to escape quickly. Younglove migrated his family to a community in Upper Canada and received a land grant (200 acres) in what is now Brantford, ON.

As history shows, Revolution-era Loyalists were the main population in Upper Canada and were instrumental in defending Canada in 1812 from American invasion, and a more lasting significance was their influence on the formation of Canada.

The UELAC is an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians through historical knowledge of the United Empire Loyalists and their contribution to the development of Canada.

Members are all ages, from teenagers up to seniors. There are four branches in B.C.: Thompson-Okanagan, Chilliwack, Vancouver and Victoria.

The UELAC Victoria branch presented Rickwood with his Loyalist Certificate at their UELAC Victoria Spring Fleet Luncheon on May 12.

