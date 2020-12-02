Alberni teen collects more than 500 pairs of socks for people in need

Warm Socks to Warm Hearts campaign ran throughout the month of November

WARM SOCKS TO WARM HEARTS Roxy Manson (far right) collects community sock donations from Walk the Coast. Manson collected more than 500 pairs of socks with her “Warm Socks to Warm Hearts” campaign. The socks will be distributed to community members who are living in the cold. (PHOTO COURTESY CAM MCARTHUR)

A Port Alberni teen has collected more than 500 pairs of socks to give to people living in the cold.

Roxy Manson, 15, started the Warm Socks to Warm Hearts campaign for the month of November, collecting donations of new or knit socks from members of the community.

As of Friday, Nov. 27, Manson had received 517 pairs of socks.

The socks will be delivered to the Salvation Army and Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS) at the end of the month and distributed to people in need.

