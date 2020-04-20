Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Save-On-Foods offer delivery service for seniors

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have teamed up with Save-On-Foods to offer grocery delivery to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs have partnered with Save-On-Foods to offer home delivery service to seniors in the community.

The program started at the beginning of April, and allows fans of the BCHL team to submit grocery orders every Monday and Wednesday via email to jane@albernivalleybulldogs.ca or by phoning the office at 250-723-4412. The Bulldogs will then submit the orders to Save-On-Foods, who will package up the groceries for next-day delivery between noon and 4 p.m.

Customers will be required to provide office coordinator Jane Roth with a credit card for payment and a More Rewards card, if one is available.

Bulldogs president David Michaud said the idea started with Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin, who has been doing the majority of the deliveries in the community.

“We want to help, and with our team truck we thought this was a great way to give back,” said Michaud. “So many of our season ticket holders are seniors and we know that they could use a hand right now.”

Michaud admitted that the Bulldogs have not been “overwhelmed” by orders by any stretch, “but it’s been a good start.” The Bulldogs will continue to offer the service.

“We always say that if we want the community to support us, we have to support the community,” said Michaud.

Following social distancing guidelines, deliveries will be dropped off to front doors only.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Alberni Valley BulldogsCoronavirus