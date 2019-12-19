Alberni Valley Bulldogs deliver holiday cheer at WCGH

Dawson Tritt, Ryan Doolin and Mitch Deelstra were the Alberni Lifeline Players of the Month for the first three months of the BCHL season. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs spread some holiday cheer with a visit to West Coast General Hospital.

This season, Alberni Lifeline—owned by the West Coast General Hospital Foundation—is sponsoring a custom, hand-carved trophy for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Player of the Month, as voted by the coaches. The winning players then make an appearance at the hospital.

The first three winners of the award—Mitch Deelstra, Dawson Tritt and Ryan Doolin—showed up at the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to visit patients. Deelstra, Tritt and Doolin were accompanied on Tuesday by a few of their teammates as they delivered teddy bears and autographs.

The teddy bears were the same ones thrown onto the ice during the Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 14.



