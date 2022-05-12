People in the Alberni Valley turned to trails like the Bingo Bay Trail inside the Alberni Valley Community Forest to be physically distanced outdoors during the height of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. June 12, 2020 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni Valley Community Forest open house takes place May 13 at AV Regional Airport

Recreational users, general public welcome to give input on future planning

Are you curious about what recreational opportunities are available in the Alberni Valley Community Forest? Do you have a question about the way forest managers approach logging within its boundaries?

Find the answers to your questions at the community forest open house on Friday, May 13.

The day begins with a recreation user group meeting from 10 a.m. to noon, where user groups and individuals come to the table to discuss recreation use and planning on the community forest lands, AVCF manager Chris Law said.

An open house is scheduled for 2–7 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to come and comment on the AVCF’s past work, and give their input into future planning.

Both events take place at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport terminal building, 7500 Airport Road.

The community forest is located off of Pacific Rim Highway (Highway 4) approximately 13 kilometres west of Port Alberni, across from Sproat Lake Landing. The forest base comprises almost 6,400 acres north and west of Sproat Lake. The City of Port Alberni owns the Alberni Valley Community Forest Corporation, which is operated by a separate board. A manager oversees day-to-day operations.

For more information, visit the website at www.communityforest.ca.

