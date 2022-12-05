Alberni Valley Community Foundation calls for grant applications

Just before the rush of the approaching Christmas season, the Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF), would like to remind local community organizations that the deadline for the coming year’s grant requests is Feb. 28, 2023.

The foundation realizes that along with the rest of the community, charitable organizations have had a challenging year. Some groups have had huge challenges trying to meet the needs of our community, grants committee chair John Mayba said. Other groups have struggled just to survive a time of social distancing and community health restrictions. “Even if your group is not currently functioning at its full potential, if you have plans for programs and projects for the coming year, we encourage you to submit an application for a grant,” he said.

Local organizations with charitable status under the Federal Income Tax Act may apply for grants in the following areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Health and Physical Activity, Social Services and Environment.

The AVCF was founded in 1996 and since then has accumulated $1.15 million in its capital account as a result of donations and bequests from local individuals.

“Each year the investment income from the capital account is distributed to local community groups in the form of grants,” explained AVCF chair Hugh Grist.

Groups such as Family Guidance Association, Community Arts Council, Abbeyfield, Port Alberni Friendship Centre, the Bread of Life and Alberni Valley Search and Rescue have received funding in the past. Numerous scholarships are also awarded each year.

“The first stage of the grant process requires groups to write a ‘letter of intent’ outlining project details and budget,” explained Mayba. Details of the application process may be found at the AVCF website albernifoundation.ca.

“This part is due on Feb. 28. Later, a second stage application may be requested.” Grants will be awarded at the foundation’s AGM in May. Each year, the foundation disburses grants from $500- $5,000. This year approximately $55,000 will be distributed to groups and individuals in the community.

“Making a donation or bequest to the foundation results in tax savings to the donor as well as leaving a perpetual legacy to our community,” Mayba added.

Persons wishing information about the grant application process or the process of making a donation to the AVCF may phone John Mayba at 250-723-2638.

Alberni ValleyCharity and DonationsPort Alberni