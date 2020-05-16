Alberni Valley Community Foundation delivers emergency funds

Participants in a seminar which provided input to a local food recovery and distribution program, was funded by Loblaws through the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) will be receiving $30,000 from the Vancouver Foundation to provide emergency COVID-19 relief in the Alberni Valley.

The AVCF’s board of directors, chaired by Hugh Grist, met by Zoom video conference on May 12 to discuss distribution of the funds. “This funding came with a very short turn-around,” Grist said.

“We first received word of it on May 8 with a distribution plan needed by May 12. We realize that many staff and volunteers are working full out in our community to provide emergency relief and we want to commend and thank them for their efforts.”

Grist further stated that “it is only because we have a viable foundation with a proven track record here in Alberni, that funds such as these are available to the Valley in troubled times.”

The following aid programs will receive assistance: Salvation Army/Bread of Life $18,000; Canadian Mental Health Association (Roger St. facility) $2,000; Alberni Shelter $2,000; Phoenix House $2,000; Port Alberni Backpack Program $2,000; St. Vincent de Paul $2,000; Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS) $ 2,000.

These amounts are in addition to the annual grants that the AVCF gives to annually to local charitable organizations. Grist anticipates that there will be more emergency funding coming through the foundation in the near future, and that local organizations providing emergency aid should stay tuned for more information on how to apply for funding.

