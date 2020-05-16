Participants in a seminar which provided input to a local food recovery and distribution program, was funded by Loblaws through the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni Valley Community Foundation delivers emergency funds

Special COVID-19 grants will go to organizations helping vulnerable population

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) will be receiving $30,000 from the Vancouver Foundation to provide emergency COVID-19 relief in the Alberni Valley.

The AVCF’s board of directors, chaired by Hugh Grist, met by Zoom video conference on May 12 to discuss distribution of the funds. “This funding came with a very short turn-around,” Grist said.

“We first received word of it on May 8 with a distribution plan needed by May 12. We realize that many staff and volunteers are working full out in our community to provide emergency relief and we want to commend and thank them for their efforts.”

Grist further stated that “it is only because we have a viable foundation with a proven track record here in Alberni, that funds such as these are available to the Valley in troubled times.”

The following aid programs will receive assistance: Salvation Army/Bread of Life $18,000; Canadian Mental Health Association (Roger St. facility) $2,000; Alberni Shelter $2,000; Phoenix House $2,000; Port Alberni Backpack Program $2,000; St. Vincent de Paul $2,000; Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS) $ 2,000.

These amounts are in addition to the annual grants that the AVCF gives to annually to local charitable organizations. Grist anticipates that there will be more emergency funding coming through the foundation in the near future, and that local organizations providing emergency aid should stay tuned for more information on how to apply for funding.

Charity and DonationsCoronavirusPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A LOOK BACK: Port Alberni hunger parade

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Community Foundation delivers emergency funds

Special COVID-19 grants will go to organizations helping vulnerable population

Steelworkers, Mosaic strike deal they hope can kickstart idled Vancouver Island logging operations

Union, forest firm reach tentative deal to unionize shipping facilities, add regional flexibility

Island Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District takes step back over proposed bus service to Sproat Lake

Negative feedback prompts directors to revisit idea of broader rural transit

Alberni Valley, Bamfield encouraging residents to stay home for May long weekend

China Creek Campground and Marina opening June 1 with restrictions

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Ferry sailings from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal to resume June 3

B.C. Ferries says it has chosen to resume service earlier than anticipated

Island city converting unused BMX track into temporary homeless campsite

The City of Campbell River is providing a site on an unused… Continue reading

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Most Read