Alberni Valley Community Foundation is holding a photo contest

Photos will be printed as part of the next Vital Signs publication on quality of life

The South Port Girl Guides hike in Cherry Creek while working on their wildflower badge. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation will produce the first “Vital Signs” report since 2015, and is holding a photo contest in advance of the report.

This will be AVCF’s second “Vital Signs” report to the Alberni Valley and will be released in October. The report will examine changes that have impacted community quality of life since 2015, when the Alberni Valley Community Foundation’s first Vital Signs report was released.

Alongside statistics and survey results, the Vital Signs report relies on images to help tell the story of the Alberni Valley. As in 2015, the foundation is hosting a contest to collect images from the community. The photo contest will run through the month of June, with the winning photos receiving cash prizes of $100 (first place), $75 (second place), and $50 (third place) at the October report launch event.

Photos are being solicited in each of the issue areas that the 2018 report will investigate: Arts & Culture, Belonging & Leadership, Children & Youth, Environment, Food, Getting Started in Our Community, Health, Housing, Income Gap, Learning, Recreation, Safety, Seniors, and Work & Economy.

Images submitted should be realistic (painting a true picture of life in the Alberni Valley) portray citizens taking action to improve quality of life in the Alberni Valley, and be reflective of the cultural, economic, and other diversity in the Valley.

Images should be appropriate for print (high resolution). All residents of the Alberni Valley are invited to send their submissions by email to info@albernifoundation.ca by Friday, June 29.

More information about the photo contest is available at www.albernifoundation.ca. For more information on the Alberni Valley Community Foundation and Vital Signs, please visit www.albernifoundation.ca.

