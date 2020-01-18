Participants in a seminar which provided input to a local food recovery and distribution program, was funded by Loblaws through the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant application process for 2020

Nearly $30K available for Port Alberni-based charities

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) has opened up its grant request program for 2020.

Local organizations with “charitable” status under the Federal Income Tax Act may apply for grants in the following areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Health and Physical Activity, Social Services and Environment. The deadline for grant requests is Feb. 28, 2020.

The AVCF was founded in 1996 and since then has accumulated $1.06 million in its capital account as a result of donations and bequests from local individuals.

“Each year the investment income from the capital account is distributed to local community groups in the form of grants,” explained AVCF chair Hugh Grist.

Groups such as Family Guidance Association, Community Arts Council, Abbeyfield, Port Alberni Friendship Centre and Alberni Valley Search and Rescue have received funding in the past.

“The first stage of the grant process requires groups to write a ‘letter of intent’ outlining project details and budget” explained Grants Committee chair John Mayba. “This part is due on Feb. 28. Later a second stage application may be requested.”

Grants will be awarded at the Foundation’s AGM in May. Each year, the Foundation disperses grants anywhere between $500 and $4,000. This year $28,000 will be distributed to groups in the community.

“Making a donation or bequest to the foundation results in tax savings to the donor as well as leaving a perpetual legacy to our community,” Mayba said.

Details of the application process may be found at the AVCF website, www.albernifoundation.ca. Persons wishing information about the grant application process or the process of making a donation to the AVCF may phone John Mayba at 250-723-2638.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

Just Posted

Stray cat with ‘serious burns’ recovering at Alberni SPCA

The BC SPCA’s Alberni-Clayoquot branch is asking members of the public for help with medical costs

B.C. government puts kibosh on drag racing at Alberni Valley Regional Airport

AVDRA was hopeful for a three-year temporary contract to race at the airport

Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni

Snow expected to turn to rain on Thursday

Public invited to join Port Alberni budget discussions

Committee of the whole meeting scheduled for Jan. 20

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker music fest expanded to four days

Festival at McLean Mill Historic Park is now in its sixth year

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The battery-operated vessels will take over smaller routes

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Theft victim confronts suspects with baseball bat on Vancouver Island

RCMP in Nanaimo seek to identify of two people alleged to have used a stolen credit card

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

Most Read