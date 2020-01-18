Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant application process for 2020

Participants in a seminar which provided input to a local food recovery and distribution program, was funded by Loblaws through the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) has opened up its grant request program for 2020.

Local organizations with “charitable” status under the Federal Income Tax Act may apply for grants in the following areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Health and Physical Activity, Social Services and Environment. The deadline for grant requests is Feb. 28, 2020.

The AVCF was founded in 1996 and since then has accumulated $1.06 million in its capital account as a result of donations and bequests from local individuals.

“Each year the investment income from the capital account is distributed to local community groups in the form of grants,” explained AVCF chair Hugh Grist.

Groups such as Family Guidance Association, Community Arts Council, Abbeyfield, Port Alberni Friendship Centre and Alberni Valley Search and Rescue have received funding in the past.

“The first stage of the grant process requires groups to write a ‘letter of intent’ outlining project details and budget” explained Grants Committee chair John Mayba. “This part is due on Feb. 28. Later a second stage application may be requested.”

Grants will be awarded at the Foundation’s AGM in May. Each year, the Foundation disperses grants anywhere between $500 and $4,000. This year $28,000 will be distributed to groups in the community.

“Making a donation or bequest to the foundation results in tax savings to the donor as well as leaving a perpetual legacy to our community,” Mayba said.

Details of the application process may be found at the AVCF website, www.albernifoundation.ca. Persons wishing information about the grant application process or the process of making a donation to the AVCF may phone John Mayba at 250-723-2638.