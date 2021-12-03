Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant process for 2022

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) is taking grant requests for the coming year until Feb. 28, 2022.

“The foundation realizes that along with the rest of the community, our local charitable organizations have had a challenging year,” said John Mayba, grants committee chair.

”Some groups have had huge challenges trying to meet the needs of our community. Other groups have struggled just to survive this time of physical distancing and community health restrictions. Even if your group is not currently functioning at its full potential, if you have plans for programs and projects later this year when health restrictions are relaxed, we encourage you to submit an application for a grant.”

Alberni Valley-based organizations with charitable status under the Federal Income Tax Act may apply for grants in the following areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Health and Physical Activity, Social Services and Environment.

The AVCF was founded in 1996 and has accumulated $1.2 million in its capital account as a result of donations and bequests from local individuals.

“Each year the investment income from the capital account is distributed to local community groups in the form of grants,” explained AVCF chair Hugh Grist. “Over $350,000 in grants has been distributed to the community since the foundation was started. However, we always have more requests than we have funds to disperse, so we encourage community members to make a donation or a bequest to the foundation.”

Groups such as Port Alberni Family Guidance Association, Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley, Abbeyfield House, Port Alberni Friendship Center, the Bread of Life and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad have received funding in the past. Scholarships are also awarded each year.

“The first stage of the grant process requires groups to write a ‘letter of intent’ outlining project details and budget,” explained Mayba. “This part is due on Feb. 28. Later a second stage application may be requested.”

Grants will be awarded at the foundation’s AGM in May. Each year, the foundation disperses grants amounting to between $500 and $4000. This year approximately $44,000 will be distributed to groups and individuals in the community.

“Making a donation or bequest to the foundation results in tax savings to the donor as well as leaving a perpetual legacy to our community,” Mayba said.

Details of the application process may be found at the AVCF website, albernifoundation.ca. Persons wishing information about the grant application process or the process of making a donation to the AVCF may phone John Mayba at 250-723-2638.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCharity and Donations