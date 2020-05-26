Alberni Valley Community Foundation releases second round of emergency funding

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation will provide $75,000 to support local charities responding to COVID-19 as part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

This vast national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The Alberni Valley Community Foundation is among community foundations across Canada that are taking part.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” says Hugh Grist, AVCF board chair.

“Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21, 2020 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It is part of a broad series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada.

“Canadian charities and not for profits are always there to help you, in your time of need.

“But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “With today’s announcement, the Government of Canada will be there for them so they can continue to be there for Canadians.”

Starting on May 19, the Alberni Valley Community Foundation began accepting applications for funding from qualified non-profit organizations. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

“At Community Foundations of Canada, our purpose to ‘relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs’ has never felt more important than it does right now,” said Andrea Dicks, president of Community Foundations of Canada.

“We’re grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like the Alberni Valley Community Foundation who are stepping forward to activate this fund and support their community as it navigates COVID-19.

Thanks to the government of Canada’s contribution, our network will support local organizations serving vulnerable groups, helping us set the stage for more inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities.”

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation is online at www.albernifoundation.ca. For more information, e-mail info@albernifoundation.ca or phone 250-724-4503.

