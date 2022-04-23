The Portview Landing apartment complex on Burde Street has contributed to the City of Port Alberni’s stock of rental housing. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Valley Community Foundation to release 2022 Vital Signs

Publication will highlight 14 issue areas affecting life in the Port Alberni region

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation (AVCF) will be producing their third full “Vital Signs” report this November. The AVCF released a truncated report in 2020, examining changes in relevant areas, including food security and housing. The 2022 report will offer an update on all issue areas covered in previous reports (2015 and 2018), including arts and culture, health, safety, and work and economy.

“The purpose of Vital Signs is to examine the strengths and challenges facing our community,” says Hugh Grist, chair of the Alberni Valley Community Foundation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to our community, and has exposed vulnerabilities while also offering opportunities for uniquely Alberni solutions. We look forward to highlighting both recent changes and change over time, and to providing information that is foundational in planning for improved quality of life for Alberni Valley residents.”

As in 2018, the report will cover the entirety of the Alberni Valley census agglomeration area, which has grown by 4.5 percent between 2016 and 2021. In addition to recent census data, the report will include data from local organizations, results from a forthcoming community survey, and input from community leaders across each of the 14 issue areas in the report.

Vital Signs is a national program led by community foundations and coordinated by Community Foundations of Canada that leverages local knowledge to measure the vitality of our communities and support action towards improving our collective quality of life. More than 85 communities in Canada and around the world are using Vital Signs to mobilize the power of community knowledge for greater local impact and action.

For more information on the Alberni Valley Community Foundation and Vital Signs, please visit www.albernifoundation.ca.

