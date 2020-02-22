Port Alberni firefighter Ryan Turner, left, PAFD Captain Randy Thoen, Cherry Creek firefighter Danielle Jacobs, Beaver Creek firefighter Troy Dhillon and Sproat Lake VFD Chief Mike Cann bring a donation to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 for Wounded Warriors Canada in 2019. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Valley fire departments hold car wash to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Run

Come out Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn more about the run

Firefighters from the four departments in the Alberni Valley will be holding a car wash on Saturday, Feb. 22 to raise funds for the annual Wounded Warriors Run.

Port Alberni, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake fire departments will have personnel in the parking lot in front of Canadian Tire on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. washing cars, offering free car seat checks, and cooking a fundraising barbecue lunch.

“Canadian Tire has donated the event space and Tyler’s NoFrills has supplied the food and beverages,” said Myles Wallace, a volunteer firefighter with Beaver Creek VFD.

Port Alberni RCMP Const. Maria Marciano will be running the eight-day relay with seven other teammates. She will run the last part of the 130-kilometre-leg from Comox to Port Alberni on Thursday, Feb. 27, arriving sometime in the late afternoon.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 is hosting a spaghetti dinner later that night, from 5–8 p.m. Minors are welcome; cost is $10 per plate. Entertainment will be provided by West Coast Highlanders Pipes and Drums.

This is the seventh year for the Wounded Warriors run on Vancouver Island, and the second year the route has brought runners into Port Alberni.

Several fundraising events have been held already in the Alberni Valley for the run, including a first responders’ dodge ball mini-tournament and a beer and burger night with a silent auction on Feb. 20.

Watch our website at www.albernivalleynews.com later this weekend for an in-depth interview with Const. Marciano and learn what is motivating her to run for Wounded Warriors this year.

If you can’t make it to the car wash but would still like to contribute to the run, donations can be made online at woundedwarriors.ca/donate/.

Three men ran 65km from Sooke to Sidney Sunday, raising funds for Wounded Warriors Canada. It’s a warm-up event before the 600km relay run from Port Hardy to Victoria in late February. (Courtesy of John Penner)

