Samson Haire, a constable with the Victoria Police Dept., and Mike Bowen, Rotary Wing Engineer with Canadian Coast Guard run down Johnston Road at the intersection with Gertrude Street, Friday afternoon (March 1). The pair are part of Wounded Warriors Run BC team. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

Alberni Valley firefighters fundraise for Wounded Warriors Canada

Firefighters in the Alberni Valley passed the hat among members last month to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Canada.

Fire departments from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake raised $500 each to donate a total of $2,000 to the organization.

Wounded Warriors Canada held a run in March and made a stop for the first time at Port Alberni’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293. The $500 donation will be added to monies already raised at a fundraising event at the Legion in the spring.

Wounded Warriors bring message of hope to Port Alberni

Firefighters are looking forward to partnering with the Legion, RCMP and local BC Ambulance Service personnel to host the Wounded Warriors in 2020, PAFD Captain Randy Thoen said.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

 

Port Alberni fire chief Mike Owens signs a flag of thanks for Wounded Warriors Canada during their visit to Port Alberni in March 2019. Numerous firefighters at the event signed the flag, and now they have raised funds to contribute to the cause. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

