Isabelle Menzies investigates the contents of a “mystery box” during a Halloween event at Beaver Creek Community Hall on Sunday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Alberni Valley has a hauntingly good time

Plenty of Halloween activities in Port Alberni over the weekend

There were plenty of Halloween activities to enjoy in the Alberni Valley last weekend.

Beaver Creek Community Hall hosted a Halloween Howl for kids under 10 to enjoy. The event also collected donations for the EJ Dunn Backpack Program.

The City of Port Alberni held a Halloween Skate Party on Sunday, followed by a Haunted Halloween Swim on Monday. Kids earned free admission to the multiplex and the pool by donning spooky costumes.

The City also teamed up with the Port Alberni Association for Community Living (PAACL) for their annual Fun Fair at the Glenwood Centre. Although it wasn’t a Halloween event, plenty of kids showed up in costume to have a good time.

Jeepers Creepers at McLean Mill was a hit for the second year in a row, with sold-out trains all weekend. Kids had a chance to enjoy haunted houses, food trucks, a scarecrow maze, pumpkin bowling and a spooky science show with Dr. Slime.

Mayor Sharie Minions assists Mad Jen (Jennifer Collette) in a spooky science experiment at McLean Mill on Sunday, Oct. 28. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Stephanie and Shandra Hayes were all dressed up for a Halloween Skate Party at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, Oct. 28. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

