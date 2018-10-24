Pot Luck Ceramics volunteers Erika Sawyer, from left, Helma Swinkels, Nancy Wilmot, Darlene Coulson and Deb Pearson launch a new ‘spotlight on the community’ campaign for the fundraising co-op, Saturday, May 5 at the Pot Luck cottage on Gertrude Street. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Alberni Valley Hospice Society gives peace of mind at the end of life

Hospice is one of 4 finalists for Pot Luck Ceramics grant; vote until Nov. 10

Time is winding down for Pot Luck Ceramics to choose a recipient for its new $10,000 grant.

The four finalists are: the ADSS Breakfast Club and Neighbour Link Read and Feed programs, sharing one finalist spot; Bread of Life; AV Hospice Society and Alberni Drug and Alcohol Prevention Services (ADAPS). If the breakfast programs win, they will each receive $5,000.

The Alberni Valley News will be profiling the finalists up until the last day of voting, which is Saturday, Nov. 10. Co-op members will make the final decision and a winner will be announced at a celebration at Pot Luck Ceramics on Nov. 24. This week we are profiling Alberni Valley Hospice Society.

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society (AVHS) sustains compassionate care, human dignity, and provides education and advocacy to individuals and their families facing life-limiting illness, death, and bereavement.

They provide quality end of life care at Ty Watson House, their four-bed residential hospice house, assisting local residents to live fully until the very end, in dignity and comfort with their family and friends. Their services are offered to everyone, without financial barriers, to ensure anyone can receive help.

Residents must have a progressive life-threatening illness with life expectancy of six months or less and require assistance caring for themselves.

The hospice also offers limited respite care to individuals wanting to stay in their own homes as long as possible so that their caregivers can have periodic breaks as needed.

READ MORE: Pot Luck Ceramics launches new way of giving

READ MORE: Alberni co-op chooses four finalists for $10K donation

At AVHS they facilitate a 40-hour, in-depth training program for volunteers to help deliver their programs and services at Ty Watson House and within the community.

They are carefully screened and trained to provide services tailored to individual needs. Volunteers assist them in the community by spending time with clients in their homes, the hospital, at long-term care facilities or at Ty Watson House.

They also provide free bereavement support and a coordinated, multidisciplinary, community-wide program of hospice services to anyone needing our help.

The community also benefits from other AVHS services such as caregiver support, individual counselling, holistic health services, library resources and the Reflections program to assist with life story recording.

Hospice will be there during the journey – through illness, death and bereavement.

Port Alberni gets into the Halloween spirit at dog show

