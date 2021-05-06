Alberni Valley Hospice Society invites community to ‘Step Out’ for Ty Watson House

May is Hospice month and the kickoff for a new fundraiser. Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, declared it with hospice services coordinator Victoria Snow, left, and AV Hospice executive director Teresa Ludvigson. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society is “Stepping Out” for Ty Watson House, and they hope the community will too.

Members of the public are being invited to walk, hike, bike or choose their favourite activity—maybe even paddle boarding or kayaking—then collect pledges to raise funds during Hospice Month in May. Registration is online and contactless, or pledges can be dropped off at the AVHS office at 2579 10th Avenue. There are suggested walking routes available too.

“This is our COVID answer to fundraising,” says Gerri Sing, a member of the AVHS board of directors. The hospice society cannot hold its popular Black Ty Gala, nor the Butterfly Effect event, so they came up with a virtual way for people to raise funds for Port Alberni’s hospice.

“It keeps people safe, keeps them happy and gives them something fun to do with their bubble in support of a good cause.”

The event takes place from May 15–31. People can sign up individually or on virtual teams. The hospice board is hoping students will get involved and that classrooms will challenge other classrooms.

To register or for more information, go online to www.albernihospice.ca/events/softwh. Or call 250-723-4478. If you are unable to print off a pledge form, there are forms available at the office at 2579 10th Avenue.

fundraisingPort Alberni