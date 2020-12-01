Gerri Sing decorates a tree outside of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society with Christmas lights. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Gerri Sing decorates a tree outside of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society with Christmas lights. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Valley Hospice Society lights up for holidays

New event is a fundraiser for society that runs Ty Watson House hospice and other programs

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society (AVHS) is putting on a festive—and socially distanced—celebration for the month of December to raise funds and honour lost loved ones.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, volunteers and board members with the AVHS could be seen putting up the last of the decorations at the Hospice Society’s office at 2579 10th Avenue. The holiday decor will be officially lit up on Dec. 1 for the first annual Light Up Hospice event.

The AVHS has lost around $143,000 in revenue since COVID-19 hit back in March. Light Up Hospice was dreamed up by Hospice Society board member Gerri Sing as a COVID-friendly fundraising event.

“We lost several of our fundraising events this year due to COVID,” explained AVHS executive director Teresa Ludvigson. “This way, people could see our event without having it impact their social distancing requirements.”

Light Up Hospice raises funds for the AVHS, while also providing a way for community members to honour the memory of a friend or family member. People can choose from lights, trees, wreaths and other holiday decorations and make an “in memory” donation in remembrance of a loved one. The decor will hang up outside of the office for the entire month of December.

“Quite often people like to commemorate their loved ones in a way like that,” said Ludvigson. “We’re hoping it can be a yearly event from now on. The premise is that it will grow and have even more unique decorations every year.”

The office will be lit up every day for the month of December from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Even though most of the decorations have already gone up, Ludvigson said people are still welcome to make a contribution by calling the office (250-723-4478) or visiting the AVHS website at www.albernihospice.ca.

“We’ll just keep adding things,” said Ludvigson.

Coulson Group and San Group have stepped up as title sponsors, while Canadian Tire and Home Hardware have provided lights, decor and props. Coulson Group also provided the enormous star at the top of the building.

“Various other corporate sponsors came in to help us out financially,” added Ludvigson.

Despite COVID-19, Ludvigson says the AVHS continues to provide 90 percent of the services it has always provided, from counselling services to operating the Ty Watson House community hospice.

“Our charity relies really heavily on our fundraising efforts,” said Ludvigson. “With the loss of that revenue, the community has stepped forward. The addition of [Light Up Hospice] is going to help greatly in getting us back to 100 percent.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasfundraisingPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Aaron Thom adds some decorations to the outside of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society office on 10th Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Aaron Thom adds some decorations to the outside of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society office on 10th Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Just Posted

Volunteers decorate the Alberni Valley Hospice Society on Saturday, Nov. 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Hospice Society lights up for holidays

New event is a fundraiser for society that runs Ty Watson House hospice and other programs

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Nuu-chah-nulth nations on Vancouver Island hit hard by COVID-19

Eight nations dealing with positive tests, hospitalizations and death

Tseshaht Market is located on Highway 4 west of Port Alberni. (GOOGLE MAPS)
Tseshaht First Nation condemns actions of abusive customer

Customer objected to Tseshaht Market’s COVID-19 protection policy

A lightning strike destroyed a radio repeater on Porter Mountain, shutting down the Ministry of Transportation and infrastructure’s highway cam at Sutton Pass. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Lightning strike shuts down camera on Tofino-Ucluelet highway

“One of our radio repeater sites was recently struck by lightning.”

201202-UWN-Tofino-mayor-resigns-WEB
Mid Island – Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne officially resigns as Tofino’s mayor

Osborne submitted her resignation last week.

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await Commissioner decision on COVID-19 case information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is also the minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

Business groups have been advocating for years that local approvals for construction in B.C. are too long and restricted, and that B.C.’s outdates sales tax deter business investment. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents worried about COVID-19 deficit, business survey finds

Respondents support faster local approvals, value added tax

Most Read