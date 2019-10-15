Exhibitors compete at the Glenwood Centre for the 2017 Dog Show. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Alberni Valley Kennel Club brings back Canine Classic dog show

55th annual Dog Show weekend takes place Oct. 18-20

The Alberni Valley Kennel Club’s annual Dog Show is returning in October for its 55th anniversary, and organizers are bringing back the popular Canine Classic event.

“The Canine Classic is something we were known for for many years,” explained Lisa Tremblay, Alberni Valley Kennel Club president. “People kept asking for it back, so we decided to bring it back every five years.”

The Canine Classic is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Glenwood Centre. It is a formal Dog Show made up of dogs who have earned a Group 1st, Reserve Best in Show or a Best in Show at an all breed championship show or specialty in Canada.

Some of the top dogs in the country will be competing, said Tremblay. There are already 50 entries, but more could enter by the end of the week.

Exhibitors will be required to dress in formal attire and the Glenwood Centre will be specially decorated for the event.

“It’s almost prom-like,” Tremblay laughed.

What makes the Canine Classic different from other events is the fact that the winner is chosen based on the highest average score between three judges, rather than one judge. Cash prizes will go to Best in Classic, Best Veteran and Group Winners.

The Canine Classic is an unofficial event and is separate from the Alberni Valley Kennel Club dog shows that are happening all day from Friday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Glenwood Centre. Other events will include a Canine Good Neighbour Test, junior handling sweepstakes and even a dog costume contest on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, visit albernivalleykennelclub.wordpress.com.


