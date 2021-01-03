Alberni Valley loses well-loved coach, volunteer

Ted Charlesworth on the occasion of his 80th birthday, with his wife Jan immediately behind him and also with family and friends. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Ted Charlesworth: April 20, 1938 – Dec. 9, 2020.

Ted Charlesworth was a Valley icon when it came to coaching sports and volunteering.

He received many awards and accolades for his contribution to sports and volunteering. His name is engraved on the Honour Roll at Recreation Park Stadium for significant contributions made towards the development of Recreation Stadium. He received many awards for softball and was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Alberni Valley Minor Softball.

At an early age, Ted played tennis and was the batboy for his brother’s baseball team. He developed a love for sports. At the age of 17, he was asked to coach a Little League baseball team. That is when it all began.

Over the years, Ted coached baseball, softball, hockey, soccer, Special Olympics curling and even refereed high school basketball. But softball became his specialty and his first love. His wife would agree with that. Ted coached Junior Men’s Fastpitch, which led to success at provincial and Western Canadian Playoffs. Ted was selected to be a coach for the BC Team Junior Men (under 19) Summer Games in Saskatoon in 1989.

Ted’s desire to teach took on the form of coaching many athletes for almost 60 years. Sports has been a special part of his life and offered him some of the greatest memories and friendships. Ted created such a strong bond that many of his players have said, “Ted not only helped us to develop sports skills but skills for life.”

Besides being a sports leader, Ted was a constant volunteer in the community. Ted was an active Kinsmen and Member of the Fall Fair Board, as president and treasurer. He was the operation manager for the 2004 Winter Games in Port Alberni, he was on the board for Kidsports, manager of the Alberni Golf Club, president of Alberni Minor Softball and a BC Softball representative, manager of Alberni Men’s Fastpitch and a member of Community Policing.

Ted worked for M&B in the Paper Mill and often did special projects such as the “Hoot and Toot” Radio program with Jack Whittal. He also worked on several M&B displays at the Fall Fair. Ted always said that he could not have done many of these things without family support and support from the people he worked with and MacMillan Bloedel.

Ted lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He leaves behind his wife Janice of 44 years, as well as his sons—Terry(Shannon), Alan (Maria), Dwayne (Zarela)—daughter (Diana), grandchildren (Jennifer, Kari-Lea, Chelsey, Bayley, Michael, Alan Jr., Aiden, Sabrina and Stephanie), brother (Jack), sister-in-law (Leila) and numerous extended family members.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time, but if you wish, you can honour Ted’s memory by sharing stories and pictures online at the “Ted Charlesworth-Celebration of Life” Facebook Group. If you wish, donations to a local sporting group would be appreciated.

Alberni ValleyPort Alberni