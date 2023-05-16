Alberni Valley Museum holds special events for International Museum Day

Ladysmith author Doug Harrison will launch his new book, From Camp to Camp, From Dock to Dock, during International Museum Day events at the Alberni Valley Museum on Thursday, May 18 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY DAVID HOOPER)

The Alberni Valley Museum will recognize International Museum Day with several different events this Thursday, May 18.

Explore the museum and the new Dr. George Clutesi Exhibit. Try a mystery tour, an eye spy tour, some trivia and other activities. These include:

1 p.m. – Noted artist and author Doug Harrison from Ladysmith will introduce his new book From Camp to Camp, From Dock to Dock, a picturesque journey through art and stories of west coast logging and maritime history. Enjoy his fascinating presentation and the opportunity to purchase the book and have it signed.

6 p.m. – Knitting Night at the Museum – What a perfect time to come meet old and new fibre friends, enjoy the museum and a social evening working on your project and see what others are creating.

7 p.m. — This year marks the museum’s 50th anniversary. Celebrate with the Alberni District Historical Society as they hold a special AGM featuring a presentation on the history of the museum’s development, displays of reference materials and a live demonstration on the cleaning and preserving of old records. Join society members as they reflect on their own history. This session will take place n the Cedar rooms at Echo Centre. For more information please call 250-720-2863 or visit playinpa.ca.

The Alberni Valley Museum is located at 4255 Wallace Street in Echo Centre next to the Vancouver Island Regional Library and on Thursday is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

