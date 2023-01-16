Alberni Valley realtors donate to children’s charities

Cathy Cross from ADSS, third from left, and Sally Anderson from the Read and Feed program, centre, accept donations on Dec. 22, 2022 from VIREB representative Olivier Naud, left, and other Alberni Valley Realtors. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Realtors in the Alberni Valley have donated to two charities that help children get ahead in life.

Olivier Naud and other realtors from the community gathered at Harbour Quay just before Christmas to make two presentations.

Naud is the incoming Zone 6 director on the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB), looking after Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino.

Alberni District Secondary School representative Cathy Cross was on hand on a windy Dec. 22 to accept a cheque for $500, which will go toward a student bursary.

Sally Anderson, who is in charge of the Read and Feed program in Alberni Valley elementary schools, accepted a cheque for $400.

Outgoing Zone 6 director Judy Gray was busy in Ucluelet and Tofino prior to the holiday, handing out cheques in those west coast communities.

The fundraising initiative is an annual event, Naud said. “It is part of our annual fees for VIREB. Part of the money we pay throughout the year is allocated to donations and charities.

“We focus on the kids: we donate toward causes that benefit children,” he added.

Charity and Donationsrealtor