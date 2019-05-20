Students from John Howitt Elementary School sing a Lahal song during the First Nations Spring Festival on Thursday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Alberni Valley schools celebrate First Nations culture

First Nations Spring Festival hosted by SD70 and NTC

School District 70, in partnership with the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Education program, hosted the First Nations Spring Festival on Thursday, May 16 at Alberni District Secondary School.

The theme for this year’s festival was “Always remember your roots.”

The purpose of the spring festival is to showcase what students are learning in their schools and to celebrate Nuu-chah-nulth culture with students’ families and the community. Schools from across the Alberni Valley and the West Coast participated with presentations of songs, dances, drumming and more. There was also a display of First Nations culture and artwork in the lobby.

The festival, which takes place once every two years, has been running for more than 10 years, according to cultural development supervisor Richard Samuel.

Sage Dziekan-Gwilt and Mariella Huebner were the winners of the poster contest to advertise the spring festival.

 

EJ Dunn Elementary School students sing a Lahal song during the First Nations Spring Festival at ADSS on Thursday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Some of the student artwork that was on display at the Aboriginal Spring Festival on Thursday, May 16 at ADSS. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

