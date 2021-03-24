The Uptown Urban Farming Collective, which is organizing the Alberni Valley’s online Seedy Saturday for 2021, includes Mike Youds, Theresa Szymanis, Stephen Fisher-Bradley, Jen Fisher-Bradley, Colleen Leary and Bob Leary. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE YOUDS)

The Uptown Urban Farming Collective, which is organizing the Alberni Valley’s online Seedy Saturday for 2021, includes Mike Youds, Theresa Szymanis, Stephen Fisher-Bradley, Jen Fisher-Bradley, Colleen Leary and Bob Leary. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE YOUDS)

Alberni Valley Seedy Saturday goes online for 2021

Many of the same vendors can be found online, but ambience isn’t the same

The Alberni Valley’s Seedy Saturday event is going online for 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everything, including Seedy Saturday. In 2020 there was no event and many people were very disappointed,” said Jen Fisher-Bradley, one of the organizers with the Uptown Urban Farm Collective.

“It’s a rite of spring across Canada.”

The collective spent the past year looking at online options, and have found a way to offer the event virtually. The one-day event attracted an average of 450 people in 2018 and 2019, the first two years it was held at Char’s Landing. There was no way to hold an event with that kind of participation under COVID-19 restrictions, she said.

READ: PROGRESS 2019: Collective wisdom grows in Port Alberni

Local seed vendors that usually show up to the in-person event are selling their product online this year.

The online event kicked off March 15 and will run to April 15. Organizers are considering extending the sale until May, if vendors agree. Locally acclimatized seeds can be purchased at localline.ca/avssonline.

Customers can pay for their seeds via e-transfer. Contactless pickup will be at Mirabel Urban Farm in South Port; the location will be given out at the time of payment, Fisher-Bradley said.

“We’re missing coming together,” she said. “It’s something that has been hard on our community, that we can’t get together.”

Fisher-Bradley and her husband Stephen have worked behind the scenes on Seedy Saturday for a decade. They are now part of a small group of urban farmers who promote the idea of working as a collective—sharing energy and knowledge so everyone’s farm may thrive.

Hosting the annual Seedy Saturday family event has been a highlight for Charlene Patterson of Char’s Landing, “as it offered the promise of new life and bountiful harvests by inspiring our community of growers,” she said.

Char’s Landing is the perfect setting for the Seedy Saturday event, said Mike Youds, who is part of the Uptown Urban Farming Collective.

“When you get a small venue like that, you get the right spirit. People are anxious to get back into their gardening. Also, because (Patterson) is a social enterprise, this is a cooperative effort.”

Patterson said she found comfort from the stresses of the pandemic while cultivating her garden. She has trees, flowers herbs and for 2021 is hoping for some vegetables to thrive in the gardens around her Argyle Street building.

Patterson said she looks forward to the day she can open her doors again to public events “and welcome back our friends, in person.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtgardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth Innovation Showcase demonstrates innovative spirit of BC and Yukon

Just Posted

The Alberni Valley News has a number of paper boxes that serve rural and outlying neighbourhoods within its readership area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley News discovers unauthorized flyer stuffed in rural editions

Parent company Black Press Media does not endorse the flyer or its content

The Uptown Urban Farming Collective, which is organizing the Alberni Valley’s online Seedy Saturday for 2021, includes Mike Youds, Theresa Szymanis, Stephen Fisher-Bradley, Jen Fisher-Bradley, Colleen Leary and Bob Leary. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE YOUDS)
Alberni Valley Seedy Saturday goes online for 2021

Many of the same vendors can be found online, but ambience isn’t the same

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City applies for provincial, federal grants aimed at post-COVID-19 improvements

Grant requests are aimed at temporary staffing, improvements to Harbour Quay

(Google Street View)
City employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Port Alberni

Employee is self-isolating after positive test March 19

Farms are a vital part of Vancouver Island. (Citizen file)
Editorial: Farming degraded municipal land is a community win-win

Almost all municipalities own chunks that could be converted for such a purpose

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
B.C.’s female salmon dying 2 times the rate of males: study

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to ease their migration journey

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, was found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3. (Brianna Sarita Lozano/Facebook)
Police make moves in Victoria homicide investigation

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, was found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3

Most Read