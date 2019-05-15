Alberni Valley Transition Towns talks Green New Deal at town hall meeting

Alberni Valley Transition Towns will be talking about extreme weather events and how a “Green New Deal” could be used to transform the Canadian economy while taking effective action against climate change.

“The Green New Deal (GND) is a proposal for aggressive action to transform the Canadian economy to a sustainable energy footing and in the process create hundreds of thousands of sustainable jobs for displaced fossil fuel industry workers and others who will be affected by the changes,” said John Mayba from Transition Towns.

“In a broader way, a GND could help communities such as Port Alberni, which already have suffered massive layoffs in the resource sector, by funding jobs in the new economy. How would this be possible? Come to the Town Hall Meeting and be part of the discussion. ”

Port Alberni will be one of numerous communities across Canada examining the proposals for a Green New Deal during the month of May. The town hall meeting will take place on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing. Mayba said the event will not be a debate, but will focus on possible solutions.