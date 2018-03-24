Alberni Valley Walk for Alzheimers will honour all caregivers

Register for the May 6 event online

It’s estimated that one in three Canadians knows someone who is living with dementia. Are you one of them, or do you know someone who is?

Alberni Valley residents can show that they stand with them and they do not have to walk alone on the dementia journey by registering for the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s. It takes place on Sunday, May 6 at Glenwood Center at 9:30 a.m.

The Walk is a fun and family-friendly way to make new memories, while sending a message of inclusion and hope to people affected by the disease. Each of the 23 Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. The Alberni Valley Walk honours all caregivers.

Caregivers, family members and friends often provide care 24 hours each day, 365 days each year. It’s an incredibly challenging responsibility, both physically and emotionally. Caregivers selflessly commit to this work with empathy, determination and kindness. They are instrumental in helping people living with dementia feel acknowledged, valued and included – bringing us one step closer to a dementia-friendly society.

Caregivers, who give so much of their time and themselves, often need support. If you know a caregiver, become curious.

“Ask your friend how you can help,” said Dorothy Leclair, support and education coordinator at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “Let them know that you will listen and won’t try to fix their problem. The most compassionate, caring thing to do for your friend is to stay connected.”

Funds raised will provide British Columbians affected by dementia with local support and education, and help enable research into the causes of and the cure for the disease, so we can look towards a world without dementia.

Join people affected by dementia in Port Alberni by attending the Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 6. Together, we can come together to create a community of courage that will change the face of the disease. Together, we make memories matter. To register, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

