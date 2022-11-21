Alberni Valley’s Nourish Fair focuses on healthy eating

Aria, left, and Ava Krueger ‘shop’ for ingredients to make hearty lentil soup at the make your own soup stand at the Nourish Fair on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Shopping sacks and all the ingredients for the soup were donated, and there were samples for people to try. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Cynthia, right, and Clarissa Jeffrey colour a fruit basket craft that Blake Power from Parks, Recreation and Heritage organized for the Nourish Fair at Glenwood Centre, Nov. 27, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Raevyn Jeffs, 16 months, plays at one of the open-ended play mats from Pacific Rim Children and Families, Nov. 17, 2022 at the Nourish Fair. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Gina Coutts from the Métis Nation of B.C. is prepared with items from the early years program to share at the Nourish Fair at Glenwood Centre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Aidan Boer and Corbin Critchley have fun in front of the Nourish Fair photo backdrop, Nov. 17, 2022 at Glenwood Centre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Carley Gitelman from Alberni Valley Food Security Society sorts ‘groceries’ for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s Grocery Game at the Nourish Fair at Glenwood Centre on Nov. 17, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A steady stream of families with children of varying ages participated in the Nourish Fair at Glenwood Centre on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The fair, organized by the AV Children and Youth Network, was a family-oriented event focused on healthy ways to eat. The make your own soup station was popular, said Hélène Dufour, a public health dietitian with Island Health. Visitors to the fair were able to sample a hearty lentil soup then were given a recipe card and shopping sack so they could pick up the ingredients to make their own soup.

Carley Gitelman from the AV Food Security Society looked after the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s Grocery Game. Kids were given “money” to go “shopping” for laminated pictures of food such as fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat and dairy products.

“This is to educate kids about farmers’ markets and spending money,” Gitelman explained. “All of the things we have on display are things you can actually buy here in town.”

Gina Coutts from the Métis Nation of B.C. had a table of items from the early years program. Coutts, from Nanoose, said she had spoken with 10 or 12 people identifying as Métis who live in the Alberni Valley.

Mamas for Mamas, a relatively new group for Port Alberni, held a karma market with clothing available for those who needed items.

Pacific Rim Children and Families had several play mats with open-ended play opportunities for children. Other activities included games and crafts organized by staff members from Parks, Recreation and Heritage. KidSport also had a display.



