Alberni Valley’s Nourish Fair focuses on healthy eating

A steady stream of families with children of varying ages participated in the Nourish Fair at Glenwood Centre on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The fair, organized by the AV Children and Youth Network, was a family-oriented event focused on healthy ways to eat. The make your own soup station was popular, said Hélène Dufour, a public health dietitian with Island Health. Visitors to the fair were able to sample a hearty lentil soup then were given a recipe card and shopping sack so they could pick up the ingredients to make their own soup.
Carley Gitelman from the AV Food Security Society looked after the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s Grocery Game. Kids were given “money” to go “shopping” for laminated pictures of food such as fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat and dairy products.
“This is to educate kids about farmers’ markets and spending money,” Gitelman explained. “All of the things we have on display are things you can actually buy here in town.”
Gina Coutts from the Métis Nation of B.C. had a table of items from the early years program. Coutts, from Nanoose, said she had spoken with 10 or 12 people identifying as Métis who live in the Alberni Valley.
Mamas for Mamas, a relatively new group for Port Alberni, held a karma market with clothing available for those who needed items.
Pacific Rim Children and Families had several play mats with open-ended play opportunities for children. Other activities included games and crafts organized by staff members from Parks, Recreation and Heritage. KidSport also had a display.
