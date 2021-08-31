-John Van Apeldoorn of Port Alberni displays colourful slabs of stone at Harbour Quay during an Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club event Aug. 13. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni’s rock and gem club plans mini-event for Sept. 6

Vendors will set up at Harbour Quay on Labour Day Monday

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

The Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club held a successful show on Aug. 13 at Harbour Quay in Spirit Square.

There was a steady stream of people coming to check out the rocks, crystals and bid on great items in the silent auction.

The club meets on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. at 5100 Tebo Ave. Les Bontron, club president, said they are looking for new members, and signed some people up at the Aug. 13 event.

Club members will be back at Spirit Square (5440 Argyle St.) for Labour Day Monday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be vendors, an auction and mystery bags for kids.

If you would like more information about the club give Bontron a call at 250-724-1564.

Port Alberni

 

Ruthie Shewan of Dragontalz Art in Qualicum Bay displays a piece of pinolite, a rare stone recently found in Golden, B.C., at a recent Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club event at Harbour Quay. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Tea on the Terrace returns to Rollin Art Centre

Aliyah Holdsworth, 6, of Chilliwack, B.C. was enamored with this rock with a Shelley Penner painting of a deer on rock. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
