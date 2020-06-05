A beautiful handmade piece of art detailing how Alert Bay ‘crushed’ its cases of COVID-19. (Jamie Taylor photo)

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

Alert Bay resident Jamie Taylor is so proud of how his island community of roughly 1,200 people defeated 30 cases of COVID-19, he created a beautiful handmade piece of art to commemorate the moment.

RELATED: Alert Bay crushes last case of COVID-19

Taylor and his 11-year-old grandson, who was visiting for the first five weeks of the pandemic, noted that after they had carved a sword, a machete and a spear out of wood, they started talking about creating a bigger piece that depicted the communal efforts of the village, showing how he felt they dealt with the cluster outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Taylor added his grandson was very excited by the idea, saying, “‘Oh yeah! Gramps, we sooo have to do that. Can I have the axe when it’s all over?’ It still makes me chuckle whenever I think of it, and the many other things he says.”

RELATED: Alert Bay lifts state of emergency as outbreak dies down

After that, the two of them started to work. The design features a chopping block made from a big red cedar round. The COVID-19 monster is made from the same material after Taylor modified it with a chainsaw. The heart-axe is made of plywood.

“Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment, like splitting a chunk of knotty firewood,” said Taylor, who added that the piece is proving to be quite popular, as he hears people slowing down all day long to take a look at it.

