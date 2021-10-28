The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has launched a series of online education workshops for caregivers and people living with dementia. (PHOTO COURTESY ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF B.C.)

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers online workshops for caregivers, people with dementia

Virtual workshops allow more interaction and discussion for Alberni Valley residents

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. will launch a new online education workshop initiative for caregivers and people living with dementia in October. These free virtual workshops are a smaller format, which allows more opportunities for in-depth discussions on a variety of topics related to dementia. Anyone in Alberni Valley and West Coast communities who is affected by dementia can benefit from the more interactive setting. It provides more opportunities for participants to be heard and connect with others.

“We want to ensure all participants have a good understanding about the topic, share what they think and encourage meaningful discussions,” says Lori Kelly, provincial coordinator, program operations at Alzheimer Society of B.C. “This allows us to engage caregivers and people living with dementia in deeper conversations about topics on living with dementia and caregiving compared to our regular weekly webinars.”

Facilitated by experienced Alzheimer Society of B.C. staff, the workshops are an additional offering to ensure caregivers and people living with dementia have the resources and support they need.

The first online education workshop took place Oct. 7. The next workshop, “Living safely with dementia,” will discuss how people living with dementia and their families can live safely in the community. This session takes place on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. PT.

To register for the online education workshop, call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

You can learn more about upcoming sessions at: alzbc.org/online-education.

