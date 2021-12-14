Annual food drive returns to Alberni District Secondary School after COVID-19 break

ADSS Athletic Department has been hosting food drives for 10 years

The return of in-person holiday events in Port Alberni marked the return of the annual food drive hosted by the Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) athletic department.

This year’s food drive was welcomed by students and community members alike, after COVID-19 restrictions cancelled last year’s event.

“It’s huge, not only for our community, but for the kids,” said ADSS athletic director Mike Roberts. “They missed it. They love doing this every year. Their efforts make a big difference.”

Seven buses full of student athletes travelled to different locations around town, going door-to-door to pick up donations of non-perishable food and some cash. All the donations will be going to the local Salvation Army, which runs the food bank in Port Alberni.

“We can’t get everywhere in town,” said Roberts. “But we try to be as efficient as we can with our routes.”

The ADSS Athletic Department has been hosting food drives for 10 years, although door-to-door collection couldn’t take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Roberts said students were happy to see the event get “back to normal” this year. Students were still required to wear masks while in buses.

“They have fun knocking on doors,” Roberts said.

The school’s leadership class has also been hosting a school-wide donation drive—for food, toys and winter clothing. Donation bags and boxes can often be spotted in the high school’s foyer at the beginning of December.



