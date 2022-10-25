Annual Fun Fair makes a return to the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni

Jack McDonell, age four, had fun making a craft after having his face painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Jack McDonell, age four, had fun making a craft after having his face painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Sam Wynans paints the cheek of Myla Todsen, age seven. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Sam Wynans paints the cheek of Myla Todsen, age seven. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Lyla Verheul, age one and a half, plays a bean bag game at the Port Alberni Association for Community Living’s annual Fun Fair at the Glenwood Centre on Oct. 18. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Lyla Verheul, age one and a half, plays a bean bag game at the Port Alberni Association for Community Living’s annual Fun Fair at the Glenwood Centre on Oct. 18. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Benett De Geest, age six, won this lovely creation at the cake walk. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)Benett De Geest, age six, won this lovely creation at the cake walk. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

The Port Alberni Association for Community Living (PAACL) hosted its annual Fun Fair at the Glenwood Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and saw many children come by to have a fun evening. There was plenty of information for these wanting to know what PAACL does to support people with developmental disabilities and their families.

Port Alberni

Previous story
Haunts, howls and bone-shaking dances herald in Halloween in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Jack McDonell, age four, had fun making a craft after having his face painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Annual Fun Fair makes a return to the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni

Kelly McGiffin, left, Dwayne Stern, batboy Jackson and Kirk McGiffin are reviving the Port Alberni Cubs—this time as an over-55 baseball team. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni plans to host national baseball championship

A picture from last year’s haunted ADAPS fundraiser. (COURTESY STEVE GIBSON)
Haunts, howls and bone-shaking dances herald in Halloween in Port Alberni

Larry Spencer, right, has been involved in the logging industry for 45 years. He attended a rally Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Port Alberni backing loggers and their stance against the B.C. government’s recent two-year deferral of old-growth logging. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New B.C. council aims to build resiliency in forestry communities

Pop-up banner image