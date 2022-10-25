Annual Fun Fair makes a return to the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni

Jack McDonell, age four, had fun making a craft after having his face painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Sam Wynans paints the cheek of Myla Todsen, age seven. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Lyla Verheul, age one and a half, plays a bean bag game at the Port Alberni Association for Community Living’s annual Fun Fair at the Glenwood Centre on Oct. 18. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Benett De Geest, age six, won this lovely creation at the cake walk. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

The Port Alberni Association for Community Living (PAACL) hosted its annual Fun Fair at the Glenwood Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and saw many children come by to have a fun evening. There was plenty of information for these wanting to know what PAACL does to support people with developmental disabilities and their families.

Port Alberni