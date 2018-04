The city of Port Albernin has proclaimed the month of April 2018 as “Parkinson’s Awareness Month.”

The Parkinson’s Group meet September to June on the first Monday of every month. They meet at 10:30 a.m. at Smitty’s on Third Avenue for a social coffee with informative guest speakers.

For more information, call Linda (250-723-3755) or Jan (250-723-8230) or drop by an info session.