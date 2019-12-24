Evelyn Olsen, 6, visits with Santa Claus at Arrowvale Farm and Campground on Dec. 14, 2019. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)

Arrowvale Campground turns into wreath workshop for winter

Owners Bob and Ann Collins hosted record numbers this year

Arrowvale Farm and Campground has been a busy wreath-making workshop this holiday season.

Co-owner Ann Collins estimates her staff have prepared more than 200 wreaths for people to come and decorate this season.

Collins transforms the campground store into a wreath-making workshop, with boxes of greenery, baubles, trinkets, twinkling Christmas lights and ribbon. She and her staff also baked holiday goods this year for people who didn’t have time to make their own treats.

Santa Claus also stopped in to visit a few times, giving children an opportunity to whisper their Christmas wishes to him.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kelly Poirier makes a wreath at Arrowvale Farm and Campground on Dec. 14, 2019. Farm co-owner Ann Collins has seen more than 200 people come to her wreath-making workshops this winter, which enabled her to keep seasonal workers employed through December. (SONJA DRINKWATER/Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
Meals on Wheels clients in Port Alberni eat with style

Just Posted

Arrowvale Campground turns into wreath workshop for winter

Owners Bob and Ann Collins hosted record numbers this year

ARTS AROUND: Celtic Chaos returns to Port Alberni with music, song, poetry

New performance is titled “For the Highlander”

Port Alberni realtor treks across Sahara Desert in support of ACAWS

100-km trek raised funds for women and children fleeing violence

Meals on Wheels clients in Port Alberni eat with style

Sunshine Club Quilters donate colourful placemats

UPDATE: Vancouver Island plane crash victim was from the Comox Valley

Plane was scheduled to arrive in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Most Read