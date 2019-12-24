Arrowvale Campground turns into wreath workshop for winter

Evelyn Olsen, 6, visits with Santa Claus at Arrowvale Farm and Campground on Dec. 14, 2019. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)

Arrowvale Farm and Campground has been a busy wreath-making workshop this holiday season.

Co-owner Ann Collins estimates her staff have prepared more than 200 wreaths for people to come and decorate this season.

Collins transforms the campground store into a wreath-making workshop, with boxes of greenery, baubles, trinkets, twinkling Christmas lights and ribbon. She and her staff also baked holiday goods this year for people who didn’t have time to make their own treats.

Santa Claus also stopped in to visit a few times, giving children an opportunity to whisper their Christmas wishes to him.



