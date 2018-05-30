AdventureSmart outdoor educators, Emma Courtney and PJ Richards, encourage locals and visitors to the Pacific Rim to follow the three Ts: Trip plan, Train, and Take Essentials. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

BC AdventureSmart / CoastSmart visit Tofino Public Market this Saturday

“We have lots of resources and giveaways, whether it’s for camping or for coastal safety.”

Planning on taking any family camping trips this summer? Or what about getting out on the water?

This Saturday, June 2, AdventureSmart outreach educators, Emma Courtney and PJ Richards, will have a booth set-up at the Tofino Public Market to provide locals and visitors with valuable information about outdoor safety and search and rescue prevention.

“It’s a conversation we’re excited to have with the community,” said Courtney. “The messaging is beneficial for both locals and visitors. It’s for anyone who plays outside basically.”

The AdventureSmart booth is family-friendly, notes Richards.

“We have little games for kids when they come by so people are encouraged to bring their kids to come play one of those fortune-teller games that has quizzes. They can win a little prize. We’re also going to be handing out emergency whistles and blankets.”

AdventureSmart’s primary goal is to encourage outdoor adventure seekers to follow the three T’s: Trip Plan, Train, and Take Essentials.

For young children, trained AdventureSmart presenters teach the Hug-a-Tree and Survive program. If a child should become lost in the woods, hugging a tree can help them stay safe, and be found. Staying near a tree offers some protection from the elements, and keeps lost children in the same place, which makes it easier for searchers to find them, describes the Hug-a-Tree and Survive program guide. Courtney and Richards have scheduled a visit with Wickaninnish Community School students to teach them about the Hug-a-Tree program.

CoastSmart, a new coastal safety initiative on the Pacific Rim, is one of AdventureSmart’s key education partners.

“It was created in collaboration with AdventureSmart. A lot of the messaging was pulled from other AdventureSmart programming,” said Richards.

CoastSmart messaging includes comprehensive information on rip currents and how to avoid rip currents as well as expert surf advice from Tofino locals like Surf Sister Surf School founder Krissy Montgomery.

Anyone interested in gathering resources about outdoor/ocean safety is welcome to stop by the AdventureSmart booth at the Tofino Public Market in the Tofino Village Green from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

AdventureSmart is a close working partner with Parks Canada and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada. Contact bccoordinator@adventuresmart.ca for volunteer opportunities or general training queries.

