BC Hydro line replacement goes smoothly

Port Alberni businesses took a pause on March 21 for hydro work

A power line replacement project took multiple crews from central Vancouver Island to complete in Port Alberni on March 21.

Line crews from Port Alberni and Nanaimo switched out power lines between Third and Fourth Avenues for several blocks down the alley between Kal Tire and the block past Napier Street. The planned power outage lasted several hours while 11 spans of lines were removed and replaced between power poles.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCHydroPort Alberni