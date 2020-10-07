Thanksgiving food drive organizer Bruce Patterson, centre, works with volunteers in Port Alberni on Sept. 26, 2020 to collect 5,100 pounds of donated food. (PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL RAMSAY)

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collects 5,100 lbs. of food in Port Alberni

Donations went to community food bank

The annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive elicited 5,100 pounds of food for the Port Alberni Community Food Bank this year.

The food drive, held Sept. 26, saw volunteers drive around town to collect paper bags full of donated food that residents left on their porches. The bags were distributed earlier that week in copies of the Alberni Valley News.

“A heartfelt thanks to all of those who donated and gave so generously,” coordinator Bruce Patterson said.

“All of the food was taken to the Salvation Army food bank, and stays local in our community.

“With the stress of COVID-19 adding to other economic troubles, the need at the food bank is great, and they currently serve over 300 meals per day. The food drive plays an important role in assisting our less-fortunate residents.”

Last year the food drive collected 5,500 pounds of non-perishable items locally.

This year’s food drive differed in that paper bags were distributed instead of plastic—giving the environment a break too, Patterson said.

Volunteers at the Salvation Army in Port Alberni sort 5,100 pounds of food for the community food bank courtesy of the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL RAMSAY)

