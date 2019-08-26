Bearfoot in the Park raises funds for Port Alberni women’s centre

Isabelle Carpenter (and younger sister Sarah) competes in the chocolate-covered strawberry eating contest at Bearfoot in the Park. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Aria Krueger gets a fruit cup topped with whipped cream at Bearfoot in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 24. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Sawyer Vilandre plays with a giant bouncy ball at Bearfoot in the Park. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Alyssa Demers and Tristan Hurley (eight months old) hang out at Bearfoot in the Park. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Aubrie Shannon gets her picture taken with Mrs. Vancouver Island, Christina Wiebe, at Bearfoot in the Park. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni’s first Bearfoot in the Park event, held Saturday, Aug. 24 at Blair Park, was a success.

The event, hosted by non-profit organization the Bear Necessities, was set up to raise funds for child and youth counselling through Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society.

Organizer Susan Roth said there were approximately 80 people registered on Saturday, but more turned up to show support without registering.

“It turned out really good,” she said.

The event started with a walk around the Kitsuksis Dyke and was followed by food and activities at the park. Children enjoyed chocolate-covered strawberry eating contests, bubbles, chalk art and spray park fun. The special guest for the afternoon was Christina Wiebe, Mrs. Vancouver Island.

Organizers are hoping to make Bearfoot in the Park an annual event.

“We know now what we can do better next year,” said Roth.



