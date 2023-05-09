This young entrepreneurs group will be showing off crafts, goodies and services at an upcoming market in Beaver Creek. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Beaver Creek Community Hall celebrates spring with market

Market will take place on Mother’s Day, May 14

Spring has sprung, and the Beaver Creek Community Club has organized its first annual Homestead Market this weekend.

On Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Beaver Creek Community Hall will host a free event featuring many fun activities and some very interesting vendors.

The event team has been working with vendors to provide a wide selection of products, services and information, all with a theme of “spring growth.”

The event will also be a chance for a group of young entrepreneurs to show off their projects, provide some goodies and even offer some unique services. There will also be chances to purchase plants thanks to the Free2Be Camp and Heartwood Home School, as well as a food concession, face painting, a bubble station for kids and—of course—the hall’s trail and playground areas.

Because the market takes place on Mother’s Day, there will be a chance to enter a draw for a Mother’s Day gift basket.

