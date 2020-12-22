Beaver Creek firefighters collect thousands with annual food drive

Volunteer department took its annual Christmas show on the road for 2020

The Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department collected thousand of dollars in donations during its annual community food drive in the Alberni Valley.

Over two days, the department collected food, new toys and more than $2,000 in cash donations. The donations will be distributed through three different community organizations: the Salvation Army, Kuu-us Crisis Line Society and Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society.

“We cannot believe the support we’ve gotten,” said Cpt. Brandon Ford of the Beaver Creek VFD.

This is the third year the Beaver Creek VFD has hosted a Community Drive, but this year’s event featured a few changes. The donations were accepted by drive-thru only, due to COVID-19, and Santa wasn’t available for photos with pets and children. The drive was also split up into two days—Dec. 12 and 19.

Both evenings ended with a tour of Beaver Creek as a decorated fire truck travelled around the district, playing Christmas tunes for all to hear.

“This year focused on toys, food and cash,” said Ford. “This has by far been our most successful year.”

Splitting the event up into two days allowed the department to tour the entire district, added Ford.

“It’s about five hours of driving to get the whole district,” he said.

The Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department was also out on Sunday, Dec. 20 spreading cheer through Cherry Creek neighbourhoods.



