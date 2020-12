Sproat Lake residents were treated to a casual sailpast of decorated boats on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Approximately a dozen boaters launched their pleasure craft at the Sproat Lake Watersports Association dock or from their own docks and toured around Stirling Arm, to the delight of people watching from their properties.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District



